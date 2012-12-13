HONG KONG Dec 13 Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, said on Thursday its chairman, Samuel Chin, will retire on January 1 to spend more time with his family.

Chin will be replaced by Tong Wen-hsin, an executive director with the company, FIH said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)