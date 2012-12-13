UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Dec 13 Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, said on Thursday its chairman, Samuel Chin, will retire on January 1 to spend more time with his family.
Chin will be replaced by Tong Wen-hsin, an executive director with the company, FIH said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources