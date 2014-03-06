Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
March 17 Wall Street bonuses this year may climb as much as 15 percent in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Crisis has forced consolidation of Danish bank sector
* Papers say Nykredit also eyeing FIH businesses
* Nykredit says will not comment on rumours
* Spar Nord shares trade 3.3 percent higher (Adds detail, quotes, background, share price)
COPENHAGEN, March 6 The fifth-largest Danish bank, Spar Nord Bank, is interested in buying parts of smaller rival FIH Erhvervsbank as it tries to expand in corporate lending, Spar Nord said on Thursday.
FIH, the sixth-largest Danish bank by working capital, said it had begun to investigate a possible sale of parts of its business.
It said its owner, a joint venture of Danish pension funds ATP and PFA, Swedish pension fund Folksam and Danish company CPDyvig, had received various indications of interest from Scandinavian financial institutions.
Denmark's largest mortgage lender, Nykredit, is also interested in buying parts of FIH, Danish newspapers Borsen and Berlingske Tidende reported.
"We do not comment on rumours about mergers and acquisitions," a Nykredit spokesman said.
There are around 80 banks in Denmark and the number has been falling by around 10 banks per year since 2008 due to consolidation forced upon the sector by the financial crisis.
In February, Jyske Bank agreed to buy mortgage lender BRFkredit for 7.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.36 billion). ID:nL6N0LT3Q5]
Spar Nord, which is based in northwest Denmark and has a market capitalisation of 7.73 billion crowns, confirmed its interest in a stock exchange statement and said it should be viewed in the light of its strategy to expand its corporate business.
Unlisted FIH has specialised in Danish corporates and made a net profit of 228 million Danish crowns ($41.98 million) in 2013. Spar Nord's net profit was 536 million.
Spar Nord shares traded 3.3 percent higher at 1038 GMT on Thursday, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the Danish benchmark index. ($1 = 5.4315 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - After shunning the short-end of the euro market in recent years, public sector issuers could finally be tempted back, lured by an improvement in funding costs and investor cravings for an alternative to expensive short German government paper.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there is a consensus among the global community that it was important to promote free trade.