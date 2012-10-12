HONG KONG Oct 12 Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, said on Friday it was unaware of any reason behind a sharp rise in its stock price.

Shares of FIH, which assembles handsets for the likes of Nokia Oyj, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp , rose more than 10 percent earlier in the day, extending a 17 percent gain the previous day.

The rise was attributed to a brokerage report from Daiwa Capital Markets saying that FIH was likely to get iPhone orders soon, even though it does not assemble Apple products now.(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)