By Malakai Veisamasama
| SUVA, Sept 22
SUVA, Sept 22 Fiji's former military ruler was
sworn in as prime minister on Monday after winning 60 percent of
the vote in the South Pacific nation's first elections since he
seized power eight years ago.
Fiji, a tropical archipelago about 3,200 km (2,000 miles)
east of Australia, has suffered four coups since 1987, the
latest in 2006 led by former army chief Voreqe "Frank"
Bainimarama, whose Fiji First Party will hold a wide majority 32
of the 50 seats in the new parliament.
Wednesday's election was broadly praised by a 92-member
international observer group, despite opposition accusations of
fraud and allegations the regime had used its control of state
media to boost Bainimarama's campaign and ignore opponents.
"I will serve the country as the prime minister of all
Fijians," Bainimarama told Reuters following a swearing-in
ceremony at Government House in the capital, Suva.
The election has been closely watched by neighbours
Australia and New Zealand, the region's economic and diplomatic
power houses, eager to welcome the country back to the fold of
normal relations after eight years of isolation.
Bainimarama seized on a long-simmering rivalry between
indigenous Fijian nationalists and minority ethnic Indians, the
economically powerful descendants of labourers brought by the
British to work sugarcane fields, to justify his coup in 2006.
In 2000, ethnic Fijians held the first Indo-Fijian prime
minister hostage in parliament for 56 days, in a coup that began
with deadly riots in the streets of Suva.
Five of the opposition parties that stood in the election
signed a letter alleging fraud and corruption, but Electoral
Commission Chairman Chen Bunn Young dismissed them, saying the
complaints had caused "national angst".
"Your unfounded allegations have caused damage to the
reputation of the Fijian Elections Office and dampened the
spirit of thousands of dedicated workers whose dedication and
commitment enabled this election to take place," Young told
reporters on Sunday night.
The 50-seat parliament will be rounded out with 15 members
of the SODELPA Party and three seats for the National Federation
Party.
(Writing by Matt Siegel in SYDNEY; Editing by Nick Macfie)