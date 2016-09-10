MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Authorities in the tiny
Pacific island nation of Fiji arrested the leader of an
opposition party and a senior trade union official on Saturday,
and issued arrest warrants for several other opposition
politicians, New Zealand media reported.
Radio New Zealand said the leader of the National Federation
Party, Biman Prasad, and a trade unionist, Attar Singh, were
arrested on Saturday afternoon.
The arrests were related to public meetings held last week
to discuss Fiji's constitution, it added.
Police had taken Prasad for questioning, the National
Federation Party said in a message from its official account on
social network Twitter. It gave no further details.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the arrests or the
reason for them.
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)