LONDON Oct 24 A move by major oil companies to focus on exploration and production has contributed to the closure of 4,573 petrol stations around Europe since 2007, according to property consultancy CBRE.

The number of petrol stations in 27 European markets declined by 3.3 percent to 132,526 in July 2012, compared to 137,099 at the start of 2007, CRBE found based on analysis of data from Datamonitor.

The biggest drop took place in Italy, with the closure of 1,250 stations, followed by the UK at 1,200 and France at 805 closures, according to the data.

"This reduction can be attributed to the trend among large oil companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BP , and Total to divest their less profitable sites as they rationalise their downstream assets to pursue more profitable activities further upstream," the CBRE report said.

The soaring cost of fuel and Europe's weak economy have led to a dip in sales volumes at the pump, with a 0.55 percent decline in the first half of the year, the report said.

Oil majors and independent retailers, meanwhile, are increasing the number of unmanned petrol stations to keep costs down, the report said.

"(Datamonitor unit) Verdict Research forecasts that by 2013 there will be 10,616 unmanned sites in Europe, an increase of 3.7 percent," the report said.

Countries with increasing unmanned site count include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy and Switzerland, CBRE said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)