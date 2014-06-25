LOS ANGELES, June 25 The organizers of the
Academy Awards are putting rules in place for next year to
prevent any missteps in the film campaign process, targeting the
music categories.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, hosts of
the annual Oscar ceremony, said on Wednesday that members of its
music branch are not allowed to contact other members via mail,
email, telephone or social media to promote the nomination of
their song.
Voting members are also not permitted to attend a live
performance of eligible songs unless it is tied to a film
screening.
The new regulations come after an Oscar-nominated contender
in the original song category this year was disqualified after
the Academy said the songwriter, Bruce Broughton, had violated
rules by emailing voters about submitting the song for awards
consideration.
Broughton, a former Academy governor and executive committee
member in its music branch, had composed the title song for the
independent Christian-faith movie "Alone Yet Not Alone," which
beat out higher-profile contenders to secure a place on the
Oscars' best original song shortlist.
Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement at
the time that Broughton's use of his position in the Academy to
promote his Oscar submission "creates the appearance of an
unfair advantage."
Broughton denied any wrongdoing and said he was "devastated"
at the disqualification of his song. Four contenders remained in
the race, and the Oscar was won by "Let It Go," the hit tune
from Walt Disney Co's animated film, "Frozen."
Studios begin the Oscar campaigns for their movies months
ahead of the awards ceremony, hosting screenings and events to
promote eligible submissions.
The Academy on Wednesday released an updated list of rules
including regulation of screenings. It said studios can include
question-and-answer sessions with talent, but after nominations
are announced, no screening event can include a reception
offering complimentary food and beverages, and Academy members
cannot host or serve as moderators.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Matthew Lewis)