NEW YORK, July 21 Robert Downey Jr, the star of
Disney's Marvel superhero film franchises "Iron Man,"
and "The Avengers," is Hollywood's highest paid actor for the
second consecutive year, with estimated earnings of $75 million,
according to Forbes.com.
The 49-year-old star made most of his money from June 2013
to June 2014 from "Iron Man 3," which made $1.2 billion at the
box office and assured him the top spot again in the annual
ranking.
"As Iron Man, he's the driving force behind four of Marvel's
biggest hits, including 'The Avengers,'" Forbes.com said.
Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 42, who starred
in "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," and the "Fast and Furious," films,
jumped into second place this year from fifth in 2013 with
earnings of $52 million, followed by "Hangover," star Bradley
Cooper, 39, with $46 million.
"His work in the lucrative 'Hangover,' franchise has given
him the ability to take risks with smaller films like 'Silver
Linings Playbook,' and 'American Hustle,'" Forbes said about
Cooper.
"The Wolf of Wall Street," star Leonardo DiCaprio, 39, had a
lucrative year with two hit films and came in fourth at $39
million in earnings, while Australian "Thor" actor Chris
Hemsworth, rounded out the top five with $37 million.
DiCaprio was a driving force behind "The Wolf of Wall
Street," which made $395 million worldwide and he also starred
in "The Great Gatsby," which took in $351 million globally.
Mark Wahlberg, 43, who was in fourth place last year thanks
to the comedy hit "Ted," just made the top 10 this year along
with actor Will Smith, 45. Each actor earned an estimated $32
million.
Forbes.com compiled the rankings and estimated earnings by
talking to managers, producers and agents.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, editing by G Crosse)