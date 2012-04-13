* New Woody Allen film is a series of four comic
misadventures
* Allen's first film set in Rome, latest in Europe
* Allen says dubbing a "mixed blessing," prefers subtitles
* Would like more Italians to hear his voice
By Philip Pullella
ROME, April 13 Woody Allen says his new movie
"To Rome, With Love," is a tribute to all the old Italian films
that influenced him as a young artist but he has one wish: that
more Italians could hear his voice in the original rather than
the dubbed versions.
The film, which stars Allen, Alec Baldwin, Roberto Benigni,
Penelope Cruz, Judy Davis, Jesse Eisenberg, Greta Gerwig and
Ellen Page, had its world premiere in the Eternal City on
Friday.
Made up of four separate stories, it is his first set in
Rome, which Allen called "a feast for a filmmaker". It is also
his latest set in a European capital, following London,
Barcelona and Paris.
"I grew up on Italian cinema. I have always been an enormous
admirer of Italian cinema. Anything that appears in the movie
that is redolent of Italian cinema is strictly something that I
have absorbed through osmosis over the years and it comes out,"
he said at a news conference.
"It would have been impossible in the years that I grew up
to not have been influenced by the Italian movies that came to
New York. These are the films that I saw, my fiends saw, they
were very impressive," he said.
Allen, 76, grew up in Brooklyn and, after writing for
television, started his career as a stand-up comic in
Manhattan's Greenwich Village, where he saw many of the great
Italian films of the 1950s and 1960s by directors such as
Vittorio De Sica, Roberto Rossellini, Michelangelo Antonioni and
Federico Fellini.
"Naturally, when you make films you tend to make the kind of
films that you have absorbed and have enjoyed as you developed
and you grew up. It's an unconscious influence but a very
substantial one," he said.
"To Rome, With Love" is made up of four episodes of
adventures and misadventures.
In the first a famous architect played by Alec Baldwin is in
Rome on vacation and is reminded of his youth in the city when
he meets Jack, played by Jesse Eisenberg.
In the second, Allen plays a retired director who visits
Rome and tries to promote the career of a man who sings
professional quality opera but only when he is under a shower.
The third stars Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni as a man who
wakes up one morning to discover that he has suddenly and
inexplicably become famous and is stalked by paparazzi.
"Apart from Penelope Cruze and Ellen Page, I am sure Mr
Allen chose me because of my beauty," Benigni joked at the news
conference. "I am without a doubt the most handsome of the men
in the film. My apologies to Mr Baldwin and Mr Eisenberg."
In the last episode, Penelope Cruz plays a high-class call
girl who accidentally finds herself in the wrong hotel room,
setting off a chain of comic events involving several couples.
DUBBING "A MIXED BLESSING"
While Allen is a comic superstar in Italy, most Italians
have never heard his voice. As in many European countries,
Italians' ingrained dislike of subtitles has fed a powerful
dubbing industry.
"It's a mixed blessing," Allen said in answer to a question
at the news conference attended by all of the movie's stars.
"I don't like dubbing at all. Americans are not used to
dubbing. We grew up without dubbing and so it's always very,
very strange to us and I am very much against it," he said.
"Whenever I send my films out to European countries I always
try to get the prints subtitled if I can but I'm met with
resistance because the countries are just not used to
subtitles," he said.
But Allen said he has often wondered if he would have been
as successful without a dubber.
"Now, having said this I would say that the man who dubbed
me for years in Italy, now deceased, made me into a hero ... it
was his voice and everybody liked me. I don't know for sure if
they had heard my own voice they would have been that responsive
to me," he said.
Allen was referring to Oreste Lionello, an Italian comic who
died in 2009 and was Allen's voice for decades.
In the newest film, he is dubbed by Leo Gullotta, a famous
Italian comedian who has also done serious roles, such as
playing the simple small town theatre usher in "Cinema
Paradiso", which won the Oscar for the best foreign film in
1989.
"I might have been good anyway, but there is no guarantee of
it, so, you know, that's how I feel. I consider myself lucky
that I was dubbed even though I don't like the process," he
said.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Paul Casciato)