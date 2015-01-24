(Adds comments from Warner Bros.)
By Mark Guarino
CHICAGO Jan 24 An Arab-American civil rights
organization has asked "American Sniper" director Clint Eastwood
and actor Bradley Cooper to denounce hateful language directed
at U.S. Arabs and Muslims after the release of the film about a
Navy marksman.
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) said
in a letter to Eastwood and Cooper that its members had become
targets of "violent threats" since early last week, before
"American Sniper" went into general release. The letter said
Eastwood and Cooper, the film's producer and star, could bolster
the ADC's message of tolerance.
"It is our opinion that you could play a significant role in
assisting us in alleviating the danger we are facing," said the
letter, dated Jan. 21. Reuters was provided a copy on Saturday.
The film is a box office hit and has been nominated for six
Academy Awards, including best picture.
The ADC said it was working with the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and police to assess the threats.
The film tells the story of Chris Kyle, a Navy SEAL sniper.
His 160 kills in Iraq is considered the highest count in U.S.
military history. Some critics have said the film glorifies war
and sanitizes Kyle, who called Muslims "savages" in his memoir.
Kyle was killed by a disgruntled U.S. veteran at a Texas gun
range in 2013.
ADC President Samer Khalaf said on Saturday that it did not
make sense to call for a boycott given the film's box office
success.
"If we boycott it, it will only cause people to want to see
it more," he said.
The Washington-based ADC asked Arabs and Muslims to send
them copies of threatening messages they had received. More than
100 have been collected, all from social media.
"Nice to see a movie where the Arabs are portrayed for who
they really are - vermin scum intent on destroying us," said one
Twitter post collected by the ADC.
Jack Horner, a spokesman for Warner Bros., the studio
releasing the film, said in a statement that the company, a unit
of Time Warner Co, "denounces any violent, anti-Muslim
rhetoric, including that which has been attributed to viewers"
of the film.
He added, "Hate and bigotry have no place in the important
dialogue that this picture has generated about the veteran
experience."
Spokesmen for Eastwood and Cooper had no immediate response
to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Mark Guarino; Editing by Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)