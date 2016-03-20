(Repeats March 18 story for wider distribution)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, March 18 Superheroes have long
existed in a world of their own, but as two iconic caped heroes
battle in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," both are brought
crashing down to reality as the ramifications of their actions
catch up with them.
"Batman v Superman," out in U.S. theaters on March 25, opens
with the climax of 2013's "Man of Steel," in which Superman's
battle with alien General Zod causes mass-scale destruction in
Metropolis.
In the city's streets, Bruce Wayne, Batman's alter ego, sees
his company building crumble and blames Superman for the deaths
of civilians, which sets up the clash of superheroes.
"I'm a big advocate of the consequences of these movies,"
director Zack Snyder told Reuters. "Without the consequences,
they're slightly irresponsible in that it's unconditional
violence."
An older, wearier Batman (Ben Affleck) sets out to destroy
Superman (Henry Cavill), crossing paths with the psychotic
technology entrepreneur Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and elusive
Diana Prince, the alter ego of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).
Superman meanwhile battles a growing public discourse
against his actions, and a senator is determined to hold him
accountable.
"There's always been that little tete-a-tete with Batman and
Superman and there has always been that question by fans - who
will win in a fight?" Cavill said.
Fear also permeates the superhero fight, Affleck said.
"The way that we get afraid, how we react, sometimes that
turns us into the worst version of ourselves ... there's no
place to go from there but to conflict," he said.
Warring heroes will also feature in Walt Disney Co's
"Captain America: Civil War" in May, where Captain America and
Iron Man face off. It offers a new angle to the superhero
ensemble films such as Marvel's "Avengers," which have generated
billions at the box office in recent years.
Warner Bros' "Batman v Superman" sets the stage for
2017's "Wonder Woman" and "The Justice League Part One."
Superhero stories sometimes hold a mirror to society, with
Superman's 1938 comic book debut often perceived as answering
America's need for a hero during the Great Depression.
Eisenberg said "Batman v Superman" could be seen as a
reflection of current American society, particularly with the
Machiavellian Luthor, whom he described as "a classic xenophobe"
who instills public fear against the alien Superman.
"I think if you look at some of the more nasty, political
discourse in at least our country today, you'd see shades of
that," Eisenberg said.
