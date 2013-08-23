LOS ANGELES Aug 22 Actor Ben Affleck will play
Batman in an upcoming Superman sequel that will see the two
caped crusaders face off against each other, film studio Warner
Bros Pictures said on Thursday.
Affleck, 41, will take on the role of reclusive billionaire
Bruce Wayne, Batman's alter-ego, in director Zack Snyder's 2015
sequel to this year's Superman reboot "Man of Steel," starring
30-year-old British actor Henry Cavill.
"We knew we needed an extraordinary actor to take on one of
DC Comics' most enduringly popular super heroes, and Ben Affleck
certainly fits that bill, and then some. His outstanding career
is a testament to his talent and we know he and Zack will bring
new dimension to the duality of this character," Greg Silverman,
president of creative development at Warner Bros Pictures said.
The announcement that two iconic comic book heroes will face
off against each other was made by Snyder earlier this year at
San Diego's annual Comic-Con, a convention celebrating
comic-book and pop culture.
"It's beyond mythological to have Superman and our new
Batman facing off, since they are the greatest super heroes in
the world," Snyder said.
The director's "Man of Steel" has been a successful reboot
of the Superman franchise this year, making $650 million at the
global box office. The yet-to-be titled sequel, slated for
release on July 17, 2015, will reunite "Man of Steel" stars
Cavill, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane.
Affleck joins a list of actors who have donned Batman's
black mask and cape, including Michael Keaton, George Clooney
and most recently Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's "Dark
Knight" trilogy. Both Batman and Superman are part of the DC
Comics universe, which is part of the Warner Bros Entertainment
division, a subsidiary of Time Warner Inc.
Nolan's "Dark Knight" films, which explored a darker and
more complex portrayal of Batman, made more than $2 billion at
the worldwide box office between 2005 and 2012, according to
BoxOfficeMojo.com.
Affleck, who directed and starred in this year's Best
Picture Oscar winner "Argo," will also be in upcoming gambling
drama "Runner Runner," opposite Justin Timberlake.