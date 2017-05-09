May 9 Warner Bros has released the first
theatrical trailer for "Blade Runner 2049", the highly
anticipated sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott science fiction
thriller "Blade Runner".
Directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to the
dystopian cult classic is set in Los Angeles 30 years after the
original film's setting.
Ryan Gosling stars as Los Angeles police officer K, a "blade
runner" who tracks down and catches rogue "replicants", the
disposable bioengineered workers of the future.
Officer K uncovers a dangerous secret that sends him on a
mission to find Rick Deckard, the original "blade runner" played
by Harrison Ford in the 1982 film.
The trailer also features actors Jared Leto, Robin Wright
and Dave Bautista.
"Blade Runner 2049" appears set to hit cinemas
internationally in early October.
(Reporting and writing by Reuters Television; Editing by
Karishma Singh)