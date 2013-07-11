LONDON, July 11 Sam Mendes will direct Daniel
Craig as 007 in the 24th instalment of the blockbuster James
Bond film franchise about the fictional British spy, its
producers said on Thursday.
The film is set for release in the autumn of 2015 and
follows on the success of Mendes-directed predecessor "Skyfall",
which earned $1.1 billion at the box office worldwide and was
the highest-grossing film of all time in Britain, producers
Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement.
The screenplay for the Sony Pictures Entertainment
and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc film will be written by
John Logan, who also worked on "Skyfall".
"Following the extraordinary success of 'Skyfall', we're
really excited to be working once again with Daniel Craig, Sam
Mendes and John Logan," Wilson and Broccoli said.
Mendes has been rumoured as the director of the latest Bond
project for months, but his participation was not a certainty
while he was involved in the creation of a stage musical version
of children's writer Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate
Factory", which opened last month.
"I am very pleased that by giving me the time I need to
honour all my theatre commitments, the producers have made it
possible for me to direct Bond 24," the 47-year-old Mendes said
in the statement.
Mendes has a long background in theatre direction and burst
on to the movie scene by winning an Academy Award for his debut
feature "American Beauty" starring Kevin Spacey.
His collaboration with Craig as the suave superspy and
handling of key new cast including Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw
in "Skyfall" was widely praised by critics and helped the film
become a major commercial success.