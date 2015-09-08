LONDON, Sept 8 Grammy Award winner Sam Smith will sing the theme song for the next James Bond movie, "Spectre", the first time a British male solo artist has recorded the title tune for a 007 film since 1965.

The "Stay With Me" singer co-wrote the track, entitled "Writing's On The Wall", with fellow Grammy Award winner Jimmy Napes, with whom he collaborated for his best-selling "In the Lonely Hour" album.

The last solo British male to sing a Bond theme was Tom Jones with "Thunderball" in 1965.

"This is one of the highlights of my career," Smith said in a statement. "I am so excited to be a part of this iconic British legacy and join an incredible line up of some of my biggest musical inspirations."

The last Bond theme song "Skyfall" was recorded by fellow British Grammy Award winner Adele.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as secret agent 007 for the fourth time in "Spectre", directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes. The film also stars Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

"Spectre" is released in UK cinemas on Oct. 26 and in the United States on Nov. 6. The song is out on Sept. 25.