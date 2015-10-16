LONDON Oct 16 From Sean Connery to Daniel
Craig, London wax museum Madame Tussauds is putting on display
figures of the six James Bond actors before the release of the
latest 007 film, "Spectre".
The waxworks are dressed in tuxedos for the exhibit, which
will show in London for six weeks before embarking on a tour of
Madame Tussauds museums worldwide in December.
Looking suave, some of the figures stand with their arms
folded holding a gun, while others have a more relaxed pose.
"It's taken about 20 expert sculptors and teams about four
months to put together these six Bonds. It's a huge amount of
investment, a huge amount of time, but really worth it," Edward
Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said.
"This is the first time that anybody can get up and stand
close and get personal with every single one of their favourite
Bonds."
The museum said Connery, who was the first to play the
secret agent in "Dr. No" in 1962, is portrayed as he appeared in
"From Russia With Love".
George Lazenby stands as 007 in his only Bond film "On Her
Majesty's Secret Service". Roger Moore is featured from "The Spy
Who Loved Me".
Timothy Dalton is portrayed as he was in his two Bond films
"The Living Daylights" and "Licence to Kill", while Pierce
Brosnan is represented from "Tomorrow Never Dies".
The figure of Daniel Craig, who stars in the
highly-anticipated "Spectre", is from the last 007 film
"Skyfall".
"Spectre", the 24th James Bond film, is set for release in
UK cinemas on Oct. 26 and in the United States on Nov. 6.
(Reporting By Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra)