Nov 4 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Nov. 2, led by "Wreck-It Ralph" a t No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$49.1 million

2 (*) Flight ...............................$25.0 million

3 (1) Argo..................................$10.2 million

4 (*) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$8.2 million

5 (5) Taken 2...............................$6.0 million

6 (3) Cloud Atlas...........................$5.3 million

7 (2) Hotel Transylvania....................$4.5 million

8 (4) Paranormal Activity 4.................$4.3 million

9 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$3.6 million

10 (5) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$3.3 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$137.6 million

Taken 2.....................................$125.7 million

Argo........................................$75.9 million

Paranormal Activity 4.......................$49.6 million

Wreck-It Ralph..............................$49.1 million

Here Comes The Boom.........................$35.6 million

Flight......................................$25.0 million

Cloud Atlas ................................$18.3 million

Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D.................$13.9 million

The Man with the Iron Fists.................$8.2 million

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight" and "Paranormal Activity 4."

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Walt Disney released "Wreck-It Ralph."

Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists."

"Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."