LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 2 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Feb. 28, led by "Non-Stop," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Non-Stop ..............................$ 30.0 million
2 (*) Son of God.............................$ 26.5 million
3 (1) The Lego Movie.........................$ 21.0 million
4 (3) The Monuments Men .....................$ 5.0 million
5 (2) 3 Days to Kill.........................$ 4.9 million
6 (5) RoboCop................................$ 4.5 million
7 (4) Pompeii................................$ 4.3 million
8 (7) Frozen.................................$ 3.6 million
9 (6 ) About Last Night.......................$ 3.4 million
10 (8) Ride Along.............................$ 3.1 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Frozen........................................$ 388.7 million
The Lego Movie................................$ 209.3 million
Ride Along....................................$ 127.2 million
The Monuments Men.............................$ 65.7 million
RoboCop.......................................$ 51.2 million
About Last Night..............................$ 43.8 million
Non-Stop......................................$ 30.0 million
Son of God....................................$ 26.5 million
3 Days to Kill................................$ 20.7 million
Pompeii.......................................$ 17.7 million
"Non-Stop," and "Ride Along" were released by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O]
"Frozen" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Pompeii," "RoboCop" and "The Monuments Men" was distributed by
Sony.
"About Last Night" was distributed by Screen Gems, a unit of
Sony.
"The Lego Movie" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time
Warner.
Relativity Media distributed "3 Days to Kill."
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Son
of God."