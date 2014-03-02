LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 2 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 28, led by "Non-Stop," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Non-Stop ..............................$ 30.0 million 2 (*) Son of God.............................$ 26.5 million 3 (1) The Lego Movie.........................$ 21.0 million 4 (3) The Monuments Men .....................$ 5.0 million 5 (2) 3 Days to Kill.........................$ 4.9 million 6 (5) RoboCop................................$ 4.5 million 7 (4) Pompeii................................$ 4.3 million 8 (7) Frozen.................................$ 3.6 million 9 (6 ) About Last Night.......................$ 3.4 million 10 (8) Ride Along.............................$ 3.1 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 388.7 million The Lego Movie................................$ 209.3 million Ride Along....................................$ 127.2 million The Monuments Men.............................$ 65.7 million RoboCop.......................................$ 51.2 million About Last Night..............................$ 43.8 million Non-Stop......................................$ 30.0 million Son of God....................................$ 26.5 million 3 Days to Kill................................$ 20.7 million Pompeii.......................................$ 17.7 million "Non-Stop," and "Ride Along" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O] "Frozen" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Pompeii," "RoboCop" and "The Monuments Men" was distributed by Sony. "About Last Night" was distributed by Screen Gems, a unit of Sony. "The Lego Movie" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Relativity Media distributed "3 Days to Kill." Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Son of God."