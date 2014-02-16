LONDON Feb 16 British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor won the Best Actor award at Britain's top film honours on Sunday for his role as a free man tricked and sold into bondage in "12 Years a Slave".

Ejiofor, 36, who gained recognition as the lead in the dark 2002 crime thriller "Dirty Pretty Things", said he was "deeply honoured and privileged" to receive the award and for having the chance to make "a story of such value". (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)