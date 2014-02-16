UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Feb 16 British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor won the Best Actor award at Britain's top film honours on Sunday for his role as a free man tricked and sold into bondage in "12 Years a Slave".
Ejiofor, 36, who gained recognition as the lead in the dark 2002 crime thriller "Dirty Pretty Things", said he was "deeply honoured and privileged" to receive the award and for having the chance to make "a story of such value". (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources