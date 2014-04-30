UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 30 British actor Bob Hoskins, who rose to fame for his performance in the film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and dozens of others, has died after a bout of pneumonia at the age of 71, his publicist said on Wednesday.
A statement issued on behalf of his wife Linda and his children said: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Bob. Bob died peacefully at hospital last night surrounded by family, following a bout of pneumonia.
"We ask that you respect our privacy during this time and thank you for your messages of love and support." (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources