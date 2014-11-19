LONDON Nov 19 A description of the new talking
bear "Paddington" children's movie saying it contained "mild sex
references" has been dropped for "innuendo".
The British Board of Film Classification's (BBFC) advisory
for the movie, based on books that Michael Bond began writing in
the late 1950s, now advises that "Paddington", which is rated
PG, or Parental Guidance, has scenes that contain "dangerous
behaviour, mild threat, innuendo, infrequent mild bad language".
"When the (original description) as published on the BBFC
website the distributor requested a reconsideration," the
advisory board said in a statement.
The change came after reports that Bond, creator of the
series about a bear who comes to London from Peru and is adopted
by a British family, was "totally amazed" by the BBFC's
description of the film.
"I cannot imagine what the sex references are," Bond was
reported as saying in The Times newspaper. "It doesn't enter
into it with the books, certainly."
Actor Hugh Bonneville, a "Downton Abbey" star who plays the
father of the family that adopts Paddington, told the BBC he
thought it was "hilarious" that the classification agency had
found sexual references in a scene in which he is disguised as a
cleaning woman and a security guard flirts with him.
