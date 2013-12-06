Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
Dec 6 "Pirates of the Caribbean" producer Jerry Bruckheimer has reached a three-year deal that gives Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures first-look rights for his films, months after the filmmaker and Walt Disney Co ended a two-decade partnership.
The deal starts in April 2014, the studio and Bruckheimer said in a statement released on Friday. No terms were announced.
Bruckheimer partnered with Don Simpson in the 1980s to produce hits for Paramount such as "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Top Gun," two of the studio's 30 highest-grossing movies of all time, according to the Box Office Mojo website.
In the 1990s, Bruckheimer started a long-running partnership with Disney that produced 27 films including the blockbuster "Pirates" franchise and summer 2013 big-budget mega-flop "The Lone Ranger." Disney and Bruckheimer announced in September they were ending their deal, though the producer will still work on a new "Pirates" film and a "National Treasure" sequel for Disney.
Bruckheimer's next movie for Paramount is expected to be a sequel to "Beverly Hills Cop," with Eddie Murphy, the statement said. He also plans to produce "Top Gun 2" starring Tom Cruise.
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
* Unit, W-Industries of Texas, LLC won two deepwater offshore projects valued at $30 million for integrated control systems to be executed in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016