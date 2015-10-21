NEW YORK Oct 21 "American Sniper" co-stars Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller reunite to cook up a storm in "Burnt" as formidable chefs in the culinary comedy-drama.

Cooper plays chef Adam Jones, whose drug use and hot temper lead him to lose his two Michelin star restaurant in Paris.

He looks for a second chance in London and, with the help of talented sous chef Helene (Miller), he tries to land his own new kitchen and a third Michelin star.

Speaking at the film's premiere on Tuesday night, Cooper said that his past work experience, starting at the age of 15 cleaning tables at a Greek restaurant, helped him in the role.

"At 18 I was a prep cook in between high school and college ... at a seafood Italian restaurant ... I was at the bottom of the hierarchy at that point, so you definitely bear the brunt of everybody's frustration," he said.

"In the kitchen I feel very comfortable so that was a great thing. I think it helped because we had no cooking doubles we did all the cooking, and it was a functioning kitchen."

Miller said she underwent intensive training for the role of Helene Sweeney.

"I worked really hard with two Michelin star chef Marcus Wareing in London and I studied chefs," she said.

"I watched services in many different kitchens, I interviewed different women and men who work in those kind of kitchens and watched how they moved and I really wanted to immerse myself in it."

"Burnt" opens in cinemas worldwide from Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Television in New York; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Louise Ireland)