AUSTIN, Texas, March 8 Comedians Jim Carrey and Steve Carell brought a touch of magic to the opening day of the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, with the premiere of their new film "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone."

"Burt Wonderstone," out in U.S. theaters on March 15, tells the tale of childhood friends Burt (Carell) and Anton (Steve Buscemi) who bond over their love of magic, growing up to become a world-famous magician duo.

They soon find their skills and friendship tested in a constantly evolving world of magic and entertainment, as audiences demand something new with the arrival of edgy illusionist Steve Gray (Carrey).

Carrey, decked out in a red jacket and silver shoes on Friday's red carpet, told Reuters that despite playing a magician, he resented magic. "I've always had this weird relationship with magic. I think it's fascinating and yet it annoys me because I can't figure it out," Carrey said.

The funnyman was joined by co-stars Carell and Olivia Wilde, who wore a striped navy and white dress and signed autographs for fans lined up.

The world premiere marked the opening of the film portion of the SXSW Festival, where creative types from all over the world converge in the Texas capital to swap ideas about film, music and technology.

The festival, which began in 1987, runs for ten days, in which the Interactive portion runs March 8-12, and the Music portion runs March 12-17. Film events run until March 16.

More than 60,000 people registered for SXSW conferences last year, and SXSW officials estimate the growth for 2013 to be in the 5-8 percent range.

Featured speakers at this year's conference include former Vice President Al Gore, actor Matthew McConaughey, retired basketball star Shaquille O'Neal and Dave Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer who founded the Foo Fighters.

Headliner films include the world premiere of "Evil Dead," starring Jane Levy and Shiloh Fernandez, while Green Day, Depeche Mode and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are leading the musical performers slated. (Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Todd Eastham)