April 18 Cannes Film Festival, the world's most important cinema showcase, announced its 2013 competition lineup on Thursday.

The festival opens on May 15 with Australian director Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" starring Leonardo DiCaprio who will return to Cannes for the first time since 2007.

Here is the lineup for the festival's main competition and films beineg shown out of competition:

COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Valeria BRUNI-TEDESCHI Un chateau en Italie

Ethan COEN, Joel COEN Inside Llewyn Davis

Arnaud des PALLIÈRES Michael Kohlhass

Arnaud DESPLECHIN Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy of

a Plains Indian)

Amat ESCALANTE Heu

Asghar FARHADI Les Passe (The Past)

James GRAY The Immigrant

Mahamat-Saleh HAROUN Grigris

JIA Zhangke Tian Zhu Ding (A Touch of

Sin)

KORE-EDA Hirokazu Soshite Chichi Ni Naru

(Like Father, Like Son)

Abdellatif KECHICHE La Vie D'Adele

Takashi MIIKE Wara No Tate (Shield of

Straw)

Francois OZON Jeune et Jolie

Alexander PAYNE Nebraska

Roman POLANSKI La Venus a la Fourrure

Steven SODERBERGH Behind the Candelabra

Paolo SORRENTINO La Grande Bellezza (The

Great Beauty)

Alex VAN WARMERDAM Borgman

Nicolas WINDING REFN Only God Forgives

OUT OF COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Baz LUHRMANN The Great Gatsby (Opening)

Jerome SALLE Zulu (Closing)

J.C. CHANDOR All is Lost

Guilluame CANET Blood Ties (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)