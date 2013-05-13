May 13 This year's Cannes film festival, the world's most important cinema showcase, will screen 20 films competing for the coveted Palme D'Or award for best picture in its main competition.

The festival opens on May 15 with Australian director Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who returns to Cannes for the first time since 2007.

Here is the lineup for the festival's main competition and films being shown out of competition:

COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Valeria BRUNI TEDESCHI Un Chateau en Italie

Ethan COEN, Joel COEN Inside Llewyn Davis

Arnaud des PALLIÈRES Michael Kohlhass

Arnaud DESPLECHIN Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy of

a Plains Indian)

Amat ESCALANTE Heli

Asghar FARHADI Le Passe (The Past)

James GRAY The Immigrant

Mahamat-Saleh HAROUN Grigris

JIA Zhangke Tian Zhu Ding (A Touch of

Sin)

KOREEDA Hirokazu Soshite Chichi Ni Naru

(Like Father, Like Son)

Abdellatif KECHICHE La Vie D'Adele

Jim JARMUSCH Only Lovers Left Alive

Takashi MIIKE Wara No Tate (Shield of

Straw)

Francois OZON Jeune et Jolie (Young &

Beautiful)

Alexander PAYNE Nebraska

Roman POLANSKI La Venus a la Fourrure

(Venus in Fur)

Steven SODERBERGH Behind the Candelabra

Paolo SORRENTINO La Grande Bellezza (The

Great Beauty)

Alex VAN WARMERDAM Borgman

Nicolas WINDING REFN Only God Forgives

OUT OF COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Baz LUHRMANN The Great Gatsby (Opening)

Claude LANZMANN Le Dernier des Injustes

Jerome SALLE Zulu (Closing)

J.C. CHANDOR All is Lost

Guilluame CANET Blood Ties (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)