May 13 This year's Cannes film festival, the world's most important cinema showcase, will screen 20 films competing for the coveted Palme D'Or award for best picture in its main competition.
The festival opens on May 15 with Australian director Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who returns to Cannes for the first time since 2007.
Here is the lineup for the festival's main competition and films being shown out of competition:
COMPETITION:
DIRECTOR TITLE
Valeria BRUNI TEDESCHI Un Chateau en Italie
Ethan COEN, Joel COEN Inside Llewyn Davis
Arnaud des PALLIÈRES Michael Kohlhass
Arnaud DESPLECHIN Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy of
a Plains Indian)
Amat ESCALANTE Heli
Asghar FARHADI Le Passe (The Past)
James GRAY The Immigrant
Mahamat-Saleh HAROUN Grigris
JIA Zhangke Tian Zhu Ding (A Touch of
Sin)
KOREEDA Hirokazu Soshite Chichi Ni Naru
(Like Father, Like Son)
Abdellatif KECHICHE La Vie D'Adele
Jim JARMUSCH Only Lovers Left Alive
Takashi MIIKE Wara No Tate (Shield of
Straw)
Francois OZON Jeune et Jolie (Young &
Beautiful)
Alexander PAYNE Nebraska
Roman POLANSKI La Venus a la Fourrure
(Venus in Fur)
Steven SODERBERGH Behind the Candelabra
Paolo SORRENTINO La Grande Bellezza (The
Great Beauty)
Alex VAN WARMERDAM Borgman
Nicolas WINDING REFN Only God Forgives
OUT OF COMPETITION:
DIRECTOR TITLE
Baz LUHRMANN The Great Gatsby (Opening)
Claude LANZMANN Le Dernier des Injustes
Jerome SALLE Zulu (Closing)
J.C. CHANDOR All is Lost
Guilluame CANET Blood Ties
March 9 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza said full-year operating profit rose 17.1 percent as online and mobile orders surged.
