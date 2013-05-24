* Television cited as leading the way in filmmaking
* Steven Soderbergh among directors gravitating towards TV
* Online delivery giving audiences more choice
By Belinda Goldsmith
CANNES, May 24 Actors and directors gathered for
the world's leading movie showcase in Cannes this week said
television was increasingly luring top talent and should no
longer be seen as artistically inferior to the big screen.
TV series like "The Wire," "Homeland", "Mad Men," "The
Sopranos" and "Game of Thrones", which have won critical and
commercial success, were cited for breaking down the division
between movies and TV, giving audiences innovative viewing.
At the 66th Cannes film festival, moviemakers said a new era
of TV was presenting opportunities to take more creative risks.
Director Steven Soderbergh, known for Hollywood hits like
"Ocean's Eleven" has announced plans to retire from filmmaking
but expressed interest in working in television.
Soderbergh, 50, whose biopic on pianist Liberace, "Behind
the Candelabra", is in the main competition at Cannes, said
there had been a gradual migration of audiences towards
television.
"There is a lot of great television being made in the States
right now and I feel in terms of cultural real estate that TV is
really taking control of the conversation that used to be the
exclusive domain of movies," Soderbergh told reporters.
"I think it is the second golden age of television," said
the director who was reported to have joined forces with actor
Clive Owen for a TV drama called "The Knick" set in New York's
Knickerbocker Hospital.
"Behind the Candelabra", with Michael Douglas as Liberace
and Matt Damon as his gay lover, was made for TV, funded by Time
Warner's HBO cable network after Hollywood studios
rejected the gay storyline of the $25 million film as too risky.
MORE DEPTH IN TELEVISION
Directors have lamented the fact that the high cost of
making and marketing a film is a deterrent to fund any project
not deemed a safe bet, driving Hollywood studios towards action
and spectacle rather than drama to win sales at the box office.
A second HBO project, a documentary called "Muhammad Ali's
Greatest Fight", about the boxer's court battle after he refused
to go to the Vietnam War, is also on show at the 12-day Cannes
festival on the French Riviera that ends on Sunday.
British director Stephen Frears said HBO's presence in the
Cannes line-up showed a changed attitude towards television
which he welcomed after spending most of his early career in
television with Britain's state broadcaster, the BBC.
"I don't have the usual snobbish attitude towards
television," Frears, who earned high acclaim for his 2006 film
"The Queen", told Reuters.
"I just go where the good writing is and if it is TV, fine.
Nowadays the best writing is in TV."
Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn, whose ultra-violent
thriller "Only God Forgives" has sharply divided critics at
Cannes, said he was a TV junkie.
"Television has become where people seek creativity in terms
of challenge now," he said, adding that he was working on a TV
version of the 1960s sci-fi film "Barbarella".
Winding Refn also highlighted the changes brought by online
providers such as Netflix which this year released all
13 episodes of the big-budget "House of Cards" with Kevin Spacey
and Robin Wright to its subscribers.
British actress Kristin Scott Thomas, who plays the evil
mother in Refn's film, said television was a great medium for
actors because it gave them a far larger audience.
"It is very satisfying when millions of people watch
something you have made," she said.