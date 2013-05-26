CANNES May 26 Lesbian love story "La Vie d'Adele", by French director Abdellatif Kechiche, won the Cannes film festival's top honour, the Palme d'Or, on Sunday. "La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) beat 19 other films in the main competition at the world's biggest film festival to take home one of the most coveted prizes after the Oscars.

The top acting awards went to U.S. actor Bruce Dern for "Nebraska" and French actress Berenice Bejo in "Le Passe" (The Past).

For a look at the 2013 Cannes lineup click here:

[ (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Andrew Roche)