LOS ANGELES Oct 29 Oscar-winning filmmakers
Joel and Ethan Coen will turn their wit on the complex workings
of Hollywood's studios in a comedy featuring George Clooney,
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Universal Pictures said
on Wednesday.
"Hail, Caesar!," scheduled for release Feb. 5, 2016, will
follow a day in the life of a studio fixer who must tackle
numerous challenges, the Comcast Corp-owned studio
said in a statement.
Set in the later years of Hollywood's golden age, the film
will also star Josh Brolin, Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton and
Jonah Hill.
The Coen Brothers have previously won the best screenplay
Oscar for 1996's "Fargo" and three Oscars including best
director and picture for 2007's "No Country for Old Men."
They also co-wrote the screenplay for Angelina Jolie's
upcoming directorial effort, "Unbroken," also made by Universal.
