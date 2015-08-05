BRIEF-Power Solutions International appoints Shaojun Sun as chairman
* Pursuant to agreement entered by co and Weichai, Shaojun Sun appointed to serve as chairman of co -sec filing
LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures made history on Wednesday, becoming the first movie studio to gross $5.53 billion worldwide in one year, setting an industry record.
Universal, led by the success of films such as "Jurassic World" and "Furious 7," reached the milestone in seven months and beat the previous record of $5.52 billion worldwide, notched by 20th Century Fox in 2014. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* DXC Technology - On April 3, 2017, DXC, incremental lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an option under revolving credit agreement
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index climbed modestly on Thursday, helped by energy and financial stocks, but the market was mostly subdued ahead of a big meeting between the United States and China, and employment data due on Friday.