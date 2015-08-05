LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures made history on Wednesday, becoming the first movie studio to gross $5.53 billion worldwide in one year, setting an industry record.

Universal, led by the success of films such as "Jurassic World" and "Furious 7," reached the milestone in seven months and beat the previous record of $5.52 billion worldwide, notched by 20th Century Fox in 2014. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)