(Adds comment from Universal chairman, background)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Universal Pictures made
history on Wednesday, becoming the first movie studio to gross
$5.53 billion worldwide in one year, setting an industry record.
Led by the success of films such as "Jurassic World" and
"Furious 7," Comcast Corp's Universal reached the
milestone in seven months and beat the previous record of $5.52
billion worldwide, notched by 20th Century Fox in 2014.
"This tremendous success is a result of continued strategic
decision-making from our production, marketing and distribution
teams, along with strong dating choices," Jeff Shell, chairman
of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the studio set records for becoming the
fastest to reach $1 billion at the global box office with
"Jurassic World," and $5 billion worldwide from its cumulative
film releases.
"Jurassic World," a reboot of Steven Spielberg's hit
dinosaur action adventure franchise "Jurassic Park," scored the
biggest opening weekend in history at both the domestic and
worldwide box offices when it opened in June. A sequel is set
for June 2018.
Universal has so far had five films that have topped the
North American box office this year; February's erotic "Fifty
Shades of Grey," April's "Furious 7," May's a capella comedy
"Pitch Perfect 2," June's "Jurassic World" and July's animated
"Minions."
In last month's earnings report, Comcast said revenue at the
film studio rose 93 percent from a year earlier to $2.3 billion,
bolstered by "Furious 7" and "Jurassic World."
Upcoming Universal movies this year include M. Night
Shyamalan's horror "The Visit," drama "Everest," Aaron Sorkin's
"Steve Jobs" biopic and Guillermo Del Toro's gothic horror
"Crimson Peak."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)