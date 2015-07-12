SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 11 After breaking box office records with dinosaurs, Legendary Pictures served up gothic horror, a creepy Santa Claus and an epic gamer fantasy at San Diego's Comic-Con on Saturday to entice fans.

"Crimson Peak," "Krampus" and "Warcraft" are the next films from Legendary, which partnered with Universal Pictures to co-finance, market and distribute its films. The studio made history last month when dinosaur action film "Jurassic World" scored the biggest opening weekend of all time.

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro shed some light on the mysterious plot of his upcoming vivid gothic horror love story "Crimson Peak" by showing the first full trailer at the gathering of film and pop culture fans.

The story follows a young woman (Mia Wasikowska) who falls in love with a man (Tom Hiddleston) who owns an isolated old mansion with his sister (Jessica Chastain). After they marry, the woman moves into the mansion and becomes enveloped in the horrors of its past.

"The film is actually a lot about secrets," said Hiddleston, a Comic-Con favorite for playing Loki in the Marvel superhero films.

"Every character is either weighed down or liberated by what's done in the past, and the house itself is witness to the past."

Del Toro said he was inspired by his daughters and wife to create strong female characters who do not become victims, as often happens in gothic horror stories.

"There is a secret gender war right now in the world and as storytellers, it's our duty to take these great genres and retell them a little," he said, to cheers from the audience.

"Krampus" is a Christmas movie inspired by European folklore, which portrays Santa Claus not as a gift-giving bringer of joy but as an evil being that beats children.

Director Michael Dougherty said he was inspired by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment horror-comedy movies of the 1980s, and cast member Adam Scott said the movie is "grounded, fun, intense ride" with lots of scares.

"Warcraft," based on the "World of Warcraft" video game world, hopes to usher in a new fantasy epic for Legendary, the studio behind Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" franchise.

Director Duncan Jones compared "Warcraft" to Jackson's first Lord of the Rings movie, saying he knew he had to appeal to both the hundreds of thousands of gamers who know "Warcraft" intimately, and newcomers to the film who know nothing. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by David Gregorio)