Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK Nov 9 A California movie producer who heads a private equity firm has been arrested, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of orchestrating two fraudulent schemes.
The SEC filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against David Bergstein, the chief executive of Cyrano Group Inc who served as executive producer of the 2015 film "In the Heart of the Sea."
A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara confirmed Bergstein, 54, was arrested in connection with a related criminal case. Charging papers were not immediately available. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)