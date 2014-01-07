LOS ANGELES Jan 7 Filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Steve McQueen, David O. Russell, Alfonso Cuaron and Paul Greengrass were nominated for Directors Guild (DGA) film awards on Tuesday, an honor that often foreshadows Oscar success.

It is the first DGA nomination for McQueen, Cuaron and Greengrass. It is the 11th nomination for Oscar-winner Scorsese and the second for Russell.

The DGA has consistently been a key predictor of the nominees and eventual winner of the best director Oscar, which often also wins the top Oscar prize for best picture.

The winner of the DGA feature film category will be revealed at a dinner ceremony on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, six weeks ahead of the Academy Awards. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Mary Milliken and Andrew Hay)