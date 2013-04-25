LONDON, April 25 From hell raisers to family men, The Eagles have mellowed over the years and are grateful to have survived the drugs that fuelled the sex and rock 'n' roll of their early years.

In London for the British premiere of their documentary, "History of the Eagles Part One", the U.S. band said they looked back now at the prolific use of drugs, particularly cocaine, in the 1970s and see it as a snapshot of those times.

It was during those years The Eagles produced a string of hits, such as "Hotel California" and "Lyin' Eyes", with their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 album still ranked as one of the best-selling albums with sales topping 29 million.

Drummer and singer Don Henley, 65, one of the band's founders, said they behaved liked "kids" then, enjoying all the trappings that came with fame until tensions between band members led to line-up changes and their break up in 1980.

"For one reason or another, be it good genetics or willpower or good fortune, we're all fine and we intend to stay that way ... A great many people didn't make it," Henley told a news conference in a central London hotel.

Singer Glenn Frey, who founded the band with Henley in 1971, said retracing their lives for the two-part documentary had made him accept their past.

"History of the Eagles Part One", screened as part of London's Sundance film and music festival, chronicles the band's creation and rise to fame until 1980 while the second film looks at their years apart, their reunion in 1994 and later career.

That included relatively recent, back to back Grammy Awards - one in 2007 for best country performance and one on 2008 for best pop instrumental performance.

"You have to look at yourself and look at your past and accept who you are, what you did, be thankful that no one got hurt, say you're sorry for the things you did that were wrong, and get on with it," said Frey.

"We are pretty comfortable with who we are up here now," added Frey, 64, looking more like a businessman than a rock star, with short hair and dressed in a shirt, tie and blazer.

TRASHING ROOMS AND DRUGS

Guitarist Joe Walsh, who joined the band in 1975 and was known for trashing hotel rooms, said he was uncomfortable seeing footage of himself in such a mess but it was important for the documentary to be honest about those years.

"There was a point when we would do pretty much anything we wanted and so we did," said Walsh, 65, a guitar great who kept up the rock star image with long blond hair, black T-shirt and chunky necklace.

He said he ran into serious trouble after the band split, with little left in his life and dependent on alcohol and drugs.

He didn't clean up his act until Henley and Frey came to him in 1993 talking about a band reunion but insisted he was sober.

"That is the reason I had been waiting for all those years so it was pretty much a no brainer," he said.

Back together for almost 20 years, the band is still amazed people want to hear them play. In July they set off on a world tour starting in the United States that hits Europe in 2014.

These days the fights and tensions are under control.

"We are a lot more mature. We are more accepting of each other. Things changed for us in this band once people started having kids," said Frey.

The fourth member of the band, bassist Timothy B. Schmit who joined in 1977, said people might view the drug use and promiscuous behaviour in the 1970s with disapproval.

"But we had a lot of fun," said 65-year-old Schmit.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)