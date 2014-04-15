LOS ANGELES, April 15 The brothers of actor Paul
Walker, who died in November, will fill in for the late action
star in order to complete scenes in the upcoming film "Fast &
Furious 7," according to a statement posted on the film's
Facebook page.
Caleb and Cody Walker will help finish action scenes for
their brother and "fill in small gaps left in production," the
statement said.
Walker, 40, died on Nov. 30 in a fiery one-car crash in
Santa Clarita, California, northwest of Los Angeles.
"Having them on set has made us all feel that Paul is with
us, too," the statement said.
Walker was on break from filming "Fast & Furious 7" at the
time of his death, which led to a temporary halt in production.
The actor had become an emblem of street racing and car
culture in the role of law enforcement officer Brian O'Conner in
five of the six "Fast & Furious" films about illegal street
racing, heists and organized crime.
Universal Pictures, which is owned by Comcast,
subsequently pushed back the release of the seventh installment
of the highly lucrative franchise by nine months to April 2015.
Walker's penultimate film role was in "Brick Mansions,"
which will be released in U.S. theaters on April 25.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jan
Paschal)