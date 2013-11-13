LOS ANGELES Nov 13 The film adaptation of
best-selling erotic novel "Fifty Shades of Grey" has been pushed
back to 2015, studio Universal Pictures said on Wednesday.
The film was originally set to be released on Aug. 1, 2014,
but is now scheduled to be in cinemas on Feb. 13, 2015, in time
for Valentine's Day.
Universal did not give a reason for postponing the film's
release date, but casting lead character Christian Grey was
tripped up when "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam pulled out
of the role on Oct. 13, six weeks after being cast.
Northern Irish actor and former Calvin Klein fashion model
Jamie Dornan, 31, signed on to replace Hunnam on Oct. 24. Dornan
will star alongside American actress Dakota Johnson in the film
directed by Sam Taylor-Wood.
"Fifty Shades of Grey," about a passionate relationship
between literature student Anastasia and the wealthy and
mysterious entrepreneur, Grey, was written by British author
E.L. James and published in 2011. It became a cultural
phenomenon, spawning offshoots and parodies.
The film is expected to start shooting early next month. It
will be distributed by Universal Pictures' Focus
Features.
Described as "mummy porn" by critics, James' debut novel,
the first in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, became Britain's
fastest paperback to reach 1 million sales.