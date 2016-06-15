(Adds pictures to media slug, no changes to text)
By Rollo Ross
LOS ANGELES, June 15 The forgetful blue fish who
won hearts in Pixar's blockbuster animation "Finding Nemo" is
going on another journey, this time to find her own origin
story.
"Finding Dory," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, picks up a
year after the events of 2003's "Finding Nemo," and sees Dory, a
chatty blue tang fish with short-term memory loss, living in the
peaceful ocean habitat alongside Nemo the clownfish and his
father Marlin.
Dory, voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, suddenly begins remembering
glimpses of her past and the parents she left behind in
California, setting her off on a quest to be reunited with them.
Andrew Stanton, who returned to co-write and direct "Finding
Dory," said he was inspired to explore Dory's story after
re-watching "Finding Nemo" and realizing that the character "had
a hole inside her and didn't know where she was from."
"She was apologizing still for her shortcoming that she
thought she had for her short-term memory loss and she could
easily forget Marlin and Nemo and not find them again. I felt
that she was completely unresolved," Stanton said at a press
briefing on the film.
"Finding Nemo" grossed more than $900 million worldwide and
won an Oscar for best animated feature.
Pixar's "Finding Dory" is expected to open with around $115
million at the North American box office this weekend according
to Variety, and is a strong awards contender for its owner, Walt
Disney Co.
Unlike the rescue mission in "Finding Nemo," in which Nemo
was captured and taken across the world as his father chased
after him with the help of Dory, "Finding Dory" mostly takes
place in the confines of a marine institute and introduces a
host of new animal characters.
Dory finds friends in a grumpy but stealth Hank, an octopus
missing a tentacle, the short-sighted whale Destiny and Fluke
and Rudder, two goofy sea lions.
"We knew (Dory) was going to be from the Northern California
coast, kind of early on," producer Lindsey Collins said at the
event. "Once that was introduced, it was like, 'OK, now you have
sea lions, now you have otters.'"
(Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Dan Grebler)