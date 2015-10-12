(Corrects rank in first paragraph to lieutenant)

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Police lieutenant Laurel Hester fought as she was dying of lung cancer to pass her pension benefits to her partner. Her gay rights battle, depicted in the film "Freeheld" starring Julianne Moore and Ellen Page, opens in theaters worldwide this week.

To her family, which has labored to protect Hester's legacy, watching the saga unfold on the big screen is bittersweet.

"It's overwhelming, it's painful, but overall it brought relief to know that everything that she fought for is going out to a wider audience," said her sister Lynda Hester D'Orio.

Had Hester not died at age 49, her legacy would have been a "quiet, personal one" helping others, her sister said.

But that was not to be after the ailing Hester, a 23-year veteran of a police force in an oceanfront New Jersey county, requested in 2005 that her pension benefits go to her partner Stacie Andree.

The money would help Andree, a mechanic, make mortgage payments on the house they shared.

Although the couple was legally registered under the state's domestic partnership law, local elected officials repeatedly denied her request.

The dispute made headlines and caught the attention of filmmaker Cynthia Wade, who made a documentary called "Freeheld" that won the Academy Award in 2008 for best short documentary.

Now "Freeheld" has been turned into a feature film, with Oscar-winning actress Moore as Hester, the police officer reluctant to be in the limelight but set on getting justice for her partner, played by Page.

"She did not want to be the poster woman for gay marriage. She did not want to be the person out in front of the gay pride parade," said her brother Jim Hester. "She was about doing what was right and what was fair."

To watch Moore portray his sister - "to have Laurel almost come back to life again but then realize that this is not really Laurel" - was wrenching, he added.

The movie, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and is distributed by Lionsgate Entertainment, heads into worldwide release on October 16.

Hester's brother predicted the film would stir some controversy amid the debate over same-sex marriage, which the U.S. Supreme Court legalized this year.

"It's going to change some minds... but it also is going to make some people dig in their heels a little more deeply and become a little more mean-spirited and say bad things about Laurel and Stacie," he said.

The fight over Hester's pension seems almost antiquated given the advances in gay rights, said Wade, who made the "Freeheld" documentary.

"The country is really different than it was 10 years ago when she was fighting this, and it's because of people like Laurel," she said.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Alisa Tang.