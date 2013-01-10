LOS ANGELES Jan 9 Pop star Adele is set to attend the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday in what will be her first public appearance since giving birth to a boy in October.

Golden Globe organizers said the 24-year-old British singer would be attending as a nominee, rather than a performer. Her "Skyfall" theme song for the latest James Bond movie is in the running for best original song at the Golden Globes - one of Hollywood's biggest awards shows.

The "Someone Like You" singer gave birth to her first child in October with her partner, Simon Konecki, but has since kept out of the public eye.

She performed and co-wrote the theme song for "Skyfall," a $1 billion box office hit, while her Grammy-winning heartbreak album "21" scored the rare feat in December of topping all U.S. album sales for a second straight year.

Adele will find herself mingling with some of Hollywood's biggest movie and TV stars on Jan. 13, including Golden Globe presenters George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez and Meryl Streep, and nominees such as Jon Hamm, Ben Affleck, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helen Mirren, Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway and Kevin Costner. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh)