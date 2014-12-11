UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Dec 11 The surreal show business satire "Birdman" led the Golden Globe Awards film nominations announced on Thursday, with seven nods.
In the best comedy or musical film, "Birdman" will contend with "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Into the Woods," "Pride" and "St. Vincent."
In the best drama film category, "Boyhood" goes up against "Foxcatcher," "The Imitation Game," "Selma," and "The Theory of Everything." (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources