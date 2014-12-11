BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Dec 11 The surreal show business satire "Birdman" led the Golden Globe Awards film nominations announced on Thursday, with seven nods.

In the best comedy or musical film, "Birdman" will contend with "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Into the Woods," "Pride" and "St. Vincent."

In the best drama film category, "Boyhood" goes up against "Foxcatcher," "The Imitation Game," "Selma," and "The Theory of Everything." (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)