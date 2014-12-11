(Adds 'Selma' comment, factbox and story links)
By Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha-Roy
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Dec 11 Surreal show
business satire "Birdman," a darling of critics for its
innovative storytelling, led the Golden Globe Awards film
nominations on Thursday, with its seven nods making it a
front-runner early in the Hollywood awards season.
More than two months before the Academy Awards, the
nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association suggest
it could be a battle of "Birdman" against "Boyhood," which
earned five nominations and also pushed cinematic boundaries.
But at the Golden Globes on Jan. 11, the two will compete in
different categories: "Birdman" for best comedy or musical film
and "Boyhood" in the more coveted best drama race. The
coming-of-age movie filmed over 12 years with the same actors
could be challenged by World War Two biopic "The Imitation
Game," which also received five nominations.
Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Birdman" was directed by
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu and stars Michael Keaton
as a washed-up superhero actor trying to make a comeback on
Broadway. It consists of what appears to be one seamless take
through the cramped confines of a Broadway theater and serves up
an acerbic commentary on celebrity.
"Although at times it felt we were flying without a net in
this crazy film experiment, this has brought enormous joy to
me," Inarritu said of the film's seven nominations, including
best director for him.
The big omission was World War Two drama "Unbroken." The
film, Angelina Jolie's second as director, got no nominations.
But Martin Luther King Jr. biopic "Selma" landed four nods,
including best director for Ava DuVernay, the first black woman
to be nominated in that Golden Globe category. The film, which
will likely resonate amid the current debate about race
relations in America, also received nominations for best drama
and best actor for David Oyelowo as King.
DuVernay said it was "a really, really beautiful morning"
and that her highest hope had been that Oyelowo get recognition.
"For him to be in the center of this film, to hold it down
so beautifully and to be recognized for that. Really, if I think
about it too much, I will start to cry," she told Reuters from
Toronto, where the two are promoting "Selma."
Other films that fortified their Oscar chances on Thursday
were Wes Anderson's quirky period caper, "The Grand Budapest
Hotel"; David Fincher's adaptation of bestselling thriller novel
"Gone Girl"; and "The Theory of Everything," the story of
physicist Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane.
JULIANNE MOORE'S DOUBLE FEAT
In the very competitive category of best actor in a drama,
Eddie Redmayne was nominated for his portrayal of the severely
disabled Hawking. Besides Oyelowo, he will compete against Steve
Carell for "Foxcatcher," Benedict Cumberbatch for "The Imitation
Game" and Jake Gyllenhaal for "Nightcrawler."
"Birdman" also offered a career comeback for Keaton, who
like his character is a former superhero star. He was nominated
for best actor in a comedy or musical against Ralph Fiennes for
"The Grand Budapest Hotel," Bill Murray for "St. Vincent,"
Joaquin Phoenix for "Inherent Vice" and Christoph Waltz for "Big
Eyes."
Julianne Moore scored a rare double nomination as best
actress in two categories. In the drama "Still Alice", her
character struggles with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, while
in Hollywood critique "Maps to the Stars," she plays a fading
actress.
Although voting by the 90 or so HFPA members can differ from
the 6,000 Oscar voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences, this year's Globe nominations largely mirror awards
from critics' groups. And in the past two years, the Golden
Globe best drama winners, "Argo" and "12 Years a Slave," have
gone on to win the best picture Oscar.
The biggest awards surprise could be "Boyhood," which is
backed by the small IFC Films studio and chronicles a
boy's journey from age 5 to 18. It earned writing and directing
nominations for Richard Linklater and best supporting acting
nods for Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke.
(Additional reporting by Phil Furey, Reuters TV; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Gunna Dickson)