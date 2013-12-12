UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Dec 12 The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Thursday. Winners will be named at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on January 12.
Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by Reuters in statements via e-mail or phone.
** "Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for acknowledging our efforts in making '12 Years a Slave.' I am delighted for my cast and crew who worked so hard on this film to shine a light on a forgotten American hero, Solomon Northup." - Steve McQueen, nominee best director, "12 Years a Slave."
** "It is such a huge honor to be nominated for two Golden Globes and I would like to thank the members of the HFPA for this incredible recognition. The response to '12 Years a Slave' and 'Dancing on the Edge' from the public and media alike has been overwhelming and I am so very grateful. To have been a part of these amazing projects was a gift in itself, that the HFPA have responded in this way, truly means so much." - Chiwetel Ejiofor, best actor nominee/drama "12 Years a Slave" and best actor nominee/mini-series or TV movie "Dancing on the Edge."
** "I'm excited and honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club.' Ron Woodroof was a revolutionary for the human spirit, and I was blessed to tell his story. I'm looking forward to spending the evening at the Golden Globes on January 12th." - Matthew McConaughey, best actor nominee/drama, "Dallas Buyers Club."
** "Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing 'Her.' Spike (Jonze) wrote a wonderful story and I couldn't be more pleased for him." - Joaquin Phoenix, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Her."
** "It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work. It is great. I already won when I was cast as the lead in the Coen brothers' film. This is more than I could ever have anticipated." - Oscar Isaac, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, "Inside Llewyn Davis."
** "It is incredible, having not made a film for six years, to come back with this amount of love and support. It is absolutely mind blowing." - Jared Leto, best supporting actor nominee, "Dallas Buyers Club."
** "I am absolutely speechless. I am so incredibly happy. I am very surprised because I didn't expect anything. The competition is so in incredibly strong this year." - Daniel Bruhl, best supporting actor nominee for "Rush."
** "Today is marvelous. I'm thrilled that 'Nebraska' is now being seen by so many people and they realize what a special movie it is. And I'm honored to be in the company of my fellow nominees." - June Squibb, best supporting actress nominee for "Nebraska."
** "I'm thrilled and so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press. One question: does this mean I need two dresses?" - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best actress nominee/ TV comedy, "Veep"
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)
