By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 13 The Weinstein Company topped
Hollywood's movie studios in Golden Globe nominations on
Thursday, giving a boost to its upcoming drama "Django
Unchained," while cable network HBO dominated television
categories with the political film "Game Change."
The Globes rank among the most-watched accolades leading up
to the Academy Awards, bringing recognition and headlines that
help generate buzz, build audiences and sell DVDs. The Hollywood
Foreign Press Association will announce the winners in a
nationwide telecast on Jan. 13.
Among film nominations, Harvey and Bob Weinstein's studio
outpaced bigger deep-pocketed rivals with 14 nods including
best dramatic film and four others for "Django Unchained." The
slavery-era Western directed by Quentin Tarantino debuts in
theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
The nominations will help stoke interest beyond the die-hard
Tarantino fans who automatically turn out for his films, said
Gitesh Pandya, editor of the Box Office Guru website.
"It only helps in the lead up to the opening," Pandya said.
"It gives them more firepower in their marketing."
Weinstein also secured four nominations for "Silver Linings
Playbook," a romantic comedy starring Bradley Cooper as a former
mental patient trying to rebuild his life when he meets a young
widow played by Jennifer Lawrence. Weinstein's "The Master," a
drama featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman as a charismatic cult
leader, earned three nominations.
"Silver Linings Playbook" has taken in $22.7 million
worldwide from fewer than 400 theaters since its Nov. 16 debut.
Ticket sales for "The Master," released in September, total
$18.8 million from more than 800 theaters.
Sony Pictures ranked second among film studios with
12 nominations, capped by four nods for "Zero Dark Thirty," a
drama about the decade-long manhunt for Osama bin Laden. The
movie will play in a small number of theaters starting Dec. 21
before expanding nationwide in January.
Historical drama "Lincoln," produced by Steven Spielberg's
DreamWorks Pictures and distributed by Walt Disney Co,
also grabbed headlines with seven nominations, the most for any
film. U.S. and Canadian ticket sales for "Lincoln" will reach
$100 million on Thursday, Disney said in a statement. The movie
will start playing in an additional 271 theaters on Friday.
In TV categories, Time Warner Inc's HBO scored 17
nominations including five for "Game Change" starring Julianne
Moore as former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Dramas
"Boardwalk Empire" and "The Newsroom," and Lena Dunham comedy
"Girls," grabbed two nominations each.
Rival cable network Showtime earned seven nods, with four
going to the post-9/11 CIA drama "Homeland," a series that
captured top honors at September's television Emmy awards. The
comedy "Episodes," starring former "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc
as himself, nabbed two nominations.
For premium cable channels like HBO and Showtime, awards
recognition can help increase viewership and monthly
subscriptions, and provide leverage in fee negotiations with
cable distributors. CBS Corp, parent of Showtime, has
boasted about the positive impact from the recent success of
"Homeland."
"It's very good to walk in with 'Homeland' in your hip
pocket right now. There isn't a cable operator that can do
without it," CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said last week
at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.
Disney-owned ABC led the broadcast networks with five Globe
nominations for the acclaimed comedy "Modern Family" and a new
musical drama "Nashville."