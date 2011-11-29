By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK Nov 28 Terrence Malick's "The Tree of
Life" and the Christopher Plummer film "Beginners" shared the
top prize for best feature film on Monday at the Gotham Awards,
a key event for independent movies which also marks the start
of the film-awards season culminating in the Oscars.
The honors for "The Tree of Life," a mystical period drama
starring Brad Pitt, and "Beginners," which stars Ewan McGregor
as a man whose elderly father (Plummer) comes out of the
closet, scored upset victories.
Alexander Payne's "The Descendants," a well-reviewed Oscar
front-runner which stars George Clooney in a family drama set
in Hawaii, was nominated in three categories but won none.
Instead "Beginners," directed by relative neophyte Mike
Mills, also won best ensemble performance at the New York-based
awards, co-hosted by Edie Falco and Oliver Platt.
Mills lauded his cast, singling out Plummer by saying there
was "no good reason for Christopher Plummer to believe in me.
But he did."
The best documentary honor went to "Better This World,"
about two boyhood friends from Texas accused of attempting to
bomb the 2008 Republican convention.
The Gotham Awards are held annually by the Independent
Feature Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 1979 that
supports independent filmmaking. The awards provide a focus on
the year's top independent movies heading into award season.
Felicity Jones took the prize for breakthrough actor for
her work in "Like Crazy," playing a British student separated
from her American boyfriend after her visa expires.
Dee Rees won the breakthrough director award for her debut
non-documentary feature, "Pariah," about a New York City
African-American teenager confronting her sexual identity.
"Girlfriend" won the audience award, while "Scenes of a
Crime," the story of a man appealing a life prison sentence,
was named best film without a distribution deal.
Special tribute awards were given to Charlize Theron, Gary
Oldman, "A Dangerous Method" director David Cronenberg and Fox
Filmed Entertainment CEO Tom Rothman.
Films and performances singled out at the Gothams often
reflect those nominated for Independent Spirit Awards, another
key set of honors for indie movies organized by Los
Angeles-based group Film Independent, which announces its
annual nominations for the year's best on Tuesday.
Last year's top Gotham winner, "Winter's Bone," an
ultra-low-budget indie that cost about $2 million, went on to
score four Oscar nominations including best picture.
Presenters at the awards included Alec Baldwin, Stanley
Tucci, Melissa Leo and Tilda Swinton.
