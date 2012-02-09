WELLINGTON Feb 9 Scottish actor and
comedian Billy Connolly will join the world of Middle-earth to
play a dwarf warrior in Peter Jackson's "Hobbit" films, the
director said, completing the casting of the two long-awaited
movies.
The gruff Connolly, nicknamed the "Big Yin" or "big one" in
his hometown of Glasgow and known for his dishevelled silver
hair and bushy beard, will take on the role of Dain Ironfoot.
"We could not think of a more fitting actor to play Dain
Ironfoot, the staunchest and toughest of the dwarves, than Billy
Connolly, the Big Yin himself," Jackson said in a statement.
Connolly joins a cast that also includes Oscar winner Cate
Blanchett, Ian McKellan, Orlando Bloom and Martin Freeman as
Bilbo Baggins, the mild-mannered hobbit who journeys through
Middle-earth on a quest and comes to possess the ring that
features in J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" is the fourth film in
director Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" film franchise and the
first of a two-part prequel to the trilogy, which became among
the biggest blockbusters ever.
The film is currently in production in New Zealand, and will
be released in December. "The Hobbit: There and Back Again" is
slated for release in December 2013.
Last month, auditions for locals as extras in the films
attracted more than a thousand people to a small suburban hall
and created traffic havoc, forcing police to shut down the
screen tests.
