By Balazs Koranyi
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Oct 16 Diagnosed with lung disease
and given six months to live, Hungarian Holocaust survivor
Miklos Gardos was determined to find love in the short time the
doctors said he had left.
Taken to a Swedish hospital from a Nazi concentration camp
in 1945, Gardos wrote letters to 117 Hungarian women at
hospitals across the Nordic country, claiming to have known them
back home.
Now the story about how he found the woman of his dreams,
another camp survivor, by sending those letters to complete
strangers, is told in a movie made by his film director son.
"When my father died, my mom handed me two piles of letters
tied with a blue and a scarlet ribbon," Peter Gardos, 67, who
read his parents' letters in a single night but struggled for 17
years to turn them into a novel and then a film, told Reuters.
His movie "Fever at Dawn" opens in December.
Left among the dead in the liberated Bergen-Belsen
concentration camp in Germany, Agnes had survived only because a
Swedish doctor noticed her finger move.
Bored in another hospital, the young Agnes wrote back to
Gardos, mostly for her own entertainment. The two exchanged
hundreds of letters before marrying a year later, only to bury
their correspondence and turbulent past for the next half a
century.
"They had to keep their secret because revealing the story
would have meant revealing how they got there, like how my
father had to burn corpses at the concentration camp or how my
mother fought for scraps of potato peel," Gardos said.
Sweden, Switzerland and Britain accepted thousands of
Holocaust survivors in 1945, caring for them until they were
healthy enough to leave. Such a show of humanity is desperately
needed in Europe now as millions of refugees seek a safe haven,
Gardos said.
"The love, the caring, the effort to help these people, who
couldn't even walk and had to be carried, is touching," he said.
"Then you see countries in Europe today building barbed-wire
fences to keep out refugees in need. Fortunately there are
countries again, like Sweden and Germany, who showed that
humanity overrules political games," Gardos said.
His father Miklos, who eventually recovered from lung
disease, received replies from 18 women and corresponded with
nine. He kept the letters from Agnes, who is now 90 and living
in Hungary, but burned the others.
Agnes and Miklos married in Stockholm in 1946 before moving
back to Hungary. Miklos worked as a journalist, first as a
Communist true-believer, then as a disillusioned writer after
Soviet tanks crushed an uprising in 1956.
"I don't think this is a Holocaust novel, it's a story of
love," Gardos said. "I needed to tell the story of their defiant
desire to live, that there's life after death and how important
love was."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Janet Lawrence)