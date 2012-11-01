LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Francis Lawrence has signed
on to direct the final two installments of the hit movie "The
Hunger Games," movie studio Lionsgate said on Thursday.
The announcement follows months of rumors that Lionsgate
might go with a different director to helm the "The
Hunger Games: Mockingjay," - the final part of the trilogy which
will be split into two separate films.
The "I am Legend" director is currently filming the second
film in the franchise, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," slated
to hit theaters in November 2013. "Mockingjay - Part 1" is
scheduled for a November 2014 release with Part 2 coming a year
later.
Gary Ross directed the first film in the blockbuster, which
was released in March and has since grossed some $670 million
worldwide.
Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth
have signed on for the final two films, the studio said in a
statement.
The films are adapted from the best-selling young-adult
novels from author Suzanne Collins. The trilogy, set in a
dystopian future, tells the story of a life-or-death game
through the eyes of heroine Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence).
The final installments follow Everdeen leading her native
Panem in a rebellion against the corrupt Capitol in a
post-apocalyptic North America.
Lawrence is known for his action and science-fiction
thrillers including "I am Legend", "Constantine" and the NBC
miniseries "Kings".