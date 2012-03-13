LONDON, March 13 "The Hunger Games", one of the most eagerly awaited titles of the 2012 movie calendar, has been edited by its distributor in Britain in order to earn a lower rating and broaden the potential audience.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) said in a decision posted on its website that seven seconds of footage were cut from the movie, which opens in Great Britain and the United States on March 23.

Lions Gate UK made the changes to qualify for a "12A" rating rather than "15" which had been available for the unedited version.

The BBFC said the distributors had digitally removed "sight of blood splashes and sight of blood on wounds and weapons".

A "12A" classification is applied to movies where the content is considered suitable "in general" only for those aged 12 or over.

No one younger than 12-years-old may see a "12A" film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult. Adults may take a younger child, however, if they judge the film to be suitable.

The stricter 15 rating states that "no one younger than 15" may see the movie.

The Hunger Games is based on the first of three novels by Suzanne Collins, and has been compared to the hugely successful "Twilight" vampire movie franchise in terms of the hype surrounding its launch.

It is described as a post-apocalyptic science fiction film in which Jennifer Lawrence plays heroine Katniss Everdeen who volunteers to take her sister's place in a fight-to-the-death battle broadcast on television.

Some industry experts have predicted it could gross up to $100 million from its opening weekend in North American cinemas alone. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)