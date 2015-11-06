LONDON Nov 6 The stars of "The Hunger Games"
may be bidding farewell to the hugely successful film franchise
but should author Suzanne Collins decide to write a spin-off,
some of the cast say would be keen to continue the adventure.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" brings to an end the
films which have grossed more than $2 billion at box offices
worldwide and are based on Collins' dystopian trilogy.
Though no further "Hunger Games" novels are in the pipeline,
several of the actors said they would be happy to return if new
material arose.
"I wish she'd (Collins) write 20 more books," Woody
Harrelson, who plays Haymitch, told Reuters at the London
"Mockingjay - Part 2" premiere on Thursday night.
"I'd do these forever, I love it."
Josh Hutcherson, who plays the troubled Peeta Mellark in the
last film, echoed Harrelson's comments.
"If (Collins) wrote something that she felt needed to be
told and Peeta was a part of it, I absolutely would jump in," he
said.
Elizabeth Banks, who has become a fan favourite as Effie
Trinket, added: "Sure, I love this character. I love what she
represents and how big her heart got over the course of the
films and her style. She's had a great influence on me."
In the latest movie, heroine Katniss Everdeen takes a last
stand against dictator President Snow, played by Donald
Sutherland. Since she first played Everdeen in 2012, Jennifer
Lawrence has won an Oscar and was the world's highest-paid film
actress last year.
"I would definitely read it," Lawrence said when asked if
Collins were to produce new material.
Numerous past box office hits have recently been re-booted
or seen spin-offs made -- including several superhero movies as
well as an adaptation of "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling's
"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them".
However, Hollywood veteran Sutherland said the "Hunger
Games" films should be remembered for their message.
"I think it would be a terrible mistake," he said. "This was
designed to politicize young people, not to make profit."
(Reporting By Sara Hemrajani and Marie-Louise Gumuchian;
Editing by Toby Chopra)